Israel says it is ‘under fire’ as Iran retaliates

June 13, 2025 at 8:10 pm

The Iranian army launches retaliatory strikes following Israel's attacks on Iran's various cities, in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 13, 2025. [Saeed Qaq - Anadolu Agency]

Iran’s retaliation to Israel’s attacks on its nuclear and military facilities began on Friday night, as Israeli military said it identified missiles launched towards the country, Anadolu reports.

“The Iranian attack is ongoing. Dozens of additional missiles were launched toward Israel,” the Israeli military said in a statement on X.

“All of Israel is under fire as Iran fires projectiles,” the military said in another post.

The official Iranian Press TV reported that Tehran launched “Operation True Promise III” against Israel, and that missiles made direct impact in Tel Aviv.

Loud explosions were heard throughout central Israel shortly after sirens were activated in the area, according to Israeli media.

Israel began its military operation early Friday, targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities, and killing its top military commanders and scientists. The attacks continued until Friday night, with cities such as Tehran, Natanz, Tabriz, and Isfahan hit.

