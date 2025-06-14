2 Israeli jets shot down, claims Iranian media

The Iranian army shot down two Israeli fighter jets involved in Friday’s airstrikes on Iranian territory and has taken an Israeli woman pilot into custody, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

The Iranian army has not officially confirmed the downing of the jets, though Tasnim also reported that a separate Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was brought down in the central city of Qom.

In response, Israeli army spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee denied the reports, calling them “completely baseless” and accusing Iranian media of fabricating information.

Independent verification of both sides’ claims and counterclaims is impossible due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization issued a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions), announcing that the country’s airspace will be closed to all flights until 2.00 pm local time on Saturday, according to state news agency IRNA.

