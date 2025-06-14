Israel’s Netanyahu thanks Trump for support, wishes him happy birthday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent effusive birthday wishes to US President Donald Trump on Saturday, praising him as a staunch ally as Israel continued to bombard its arch foe Iran, Reuters reports.

There had been reports in the Israeli press of friction between the two men in recent weeks as Netanyahu threatened to attack Iran, even as the US was in talks with Tehran to secure restrictions on its long-contested nuclear programme.

However, within hours of Israel launching its large-scale assault on Friday, Trump said the attacks were “excellent” and “very successful”. Netanyahu responded on Saturday by showering the US leader with praise.

“Happy Birthday to you, President Donald J. Trump,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “You’ve been an extraordinary leader, decisive, courageous, with a clear vision and clear action. You have done great things for Israel.”

READ: Israeli defense minister threatens to ‘burn Tehran’ if Iranian attacks continue

With Israeli warplanes attacking sites linked to Iran’s atomic programme, Netanyahu framed the operation as part of a broader struggle between free societies and a “criminal regime in Iran” that seeks to export violence across the world.

“Our enemy is your enemy and by doing what we’re doing, we’re dealing with something that will threaten all of us sooner or later. Our victory will be your victory,” Netanyahu wrote.

Iran has repeatedly denied Western accusations that it has covertly sought to develop nuclear bombs and it has accused the US of being complicit in Israel’s attacks this week — something Washington has rejected.

Netanyahu also extended birthday congratulations to the US military on its 250th anniversary, calling American troops “guardians of freedom for two and a half centuries”.

READ: Israeli army says Iran is primary war arena, Gaza secondary front: Report