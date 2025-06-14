Israeli defense minister threatens to ‘burn Tehran’ if Iranian attacks continue

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened Saturday to “burn Tehran” if Iran continues launching missiles at Israeli territory, Anadolu reports.

Katz’s remarks came during a high-level security assessment attended by Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Mossad Director David Barnea, and other senior military officials, according to the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel.

“The Iranian dictator is turning the citizens of Iran into hostages and creating a reality in which they, especially the residents of Tehran, will pay a heavy price for the criminal attack on Israeli civilians,” Katz claimed, referring to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“If Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn,” he warned.

Earlier, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Air Force Commander Tomer Bar said that “the path to Iran is paved,” announcing new airstrikes on the capital Tehran.

According to plans, Israeli Air Force planes will strike targets in Tehran, they added.

Israel launched a large-scale airstrike against Iran early Friday, targeting nuclear sites and missile bases, and killing senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Later that evening, Iran retaliated with a series of missiles and drone attacks. Israeli media reported that the strikes killed three Israelis and wounded 172 others.

