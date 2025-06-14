OIC condemns Israeli strikes on Iran, calls for international action to ‘stop’ them

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday “strongly” condemned the Israeli attacks on Iran, and called for international action to “stop” them, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the OIC General Secretariat described the attacks as a “flagrant violation” of Iranian sovereignty and security, and international law.

It called on the international community and the UN Security Council to “assume their responsibilities in respect of this aggression which threatens to undermine security, peace and stability in the entire region, and to act swiftly and decisively to stop it.”

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing top military commanders and scientists. Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel.

