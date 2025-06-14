Palestinian filmmaker calls on Grenadians to support the struggle against Israeli genocide

Following the recent premiere of his documentary in Grenada, ‘The Phoenix of Gaza’, filmmaker Yousef Alhelou challenged Grenadians to become active advocates for Palestinian justice.

Yousef was on the island as part of a regional tour bringing awareness to what life in Gaza was like for Palestinians before the recent armed conflict which began on 7 October 2023.

“You can play a vital role by pressuring your government to pressure the Israeli government to stop its genocide,” Alhelou told local media.

Describing the current situation as ‘new age colonialism’, Alhelou emphasised the critical need for international intervention. “Israel is practicing a new enslavement against us by controlling us,” he explained, highlighting the systemic oppression faced by Palestinians.

The filmmaker urged Grenadians to take specific, meaningful actions. He called on local citizens to lobby government to sever diplomatic ties with Israel and prevent weapons transportation through Grenadian airports. “I urge the local media to invite Palestinian guests from Gaza,” Alhelou stated, stressing the importance of amplifying Palestinian voices.

His documentary, shot a few weeks before the current conflict, offers a poignant glimpse of Gaza’s human landscape. “We know that the struggle of the Palestinians will continue, and we know that there is so much solidarity from across the world,” Alhelou said, expressing both resilience and hope.

“Palestine is tired of lip service,” Alhelou concluded, challenging his audience to move beyond sympathy to concrete action.

The journalist-filmmaker said he plans to do a sequel to this first film, in which he will highlight “what’s happening in Gaza right now.” Local activist group – Grenadians for Justice, supported the event.

Source: The Grenadian Voice, 13 June 2025

