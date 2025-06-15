Dozens of Palestinians killed, wounded while seeking aid in Gaza

Dozens of Palestinians killed or wounded while waiting for flour aid in northwest Gaza, on 14 June 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Dozens of Palestinians killed or wounded while waiting for flour aid in northwest Gaza, on 14 June 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Dozens of Palestinians killed or wounded while waiting for flour aid in northwest Gaza, on 14 June 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

At least 13 Palestinians, including people waiting to get humanitarian aid, were killed and many others injured by Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, local media reported, Anadolu reports.

Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for food near an Israeli aid distribution center in the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, leaving three people dead, the official news agency Wafa said, citing medical sources.

Two other people were killed and dozens injured by Israeli gunfire near another distribution center in Rafah in southern Gaza, Wafa said.

Several people were also injured in another Israeli attack on civilians waiting to get aid in the southern city of Khan Younis, the broadcaster said.

In northern Gaza, seven civilians were killed in Israeli strikes targeting routes frequented by aid-carrying trucks in Al-Sudaniya and Beit Lahia towns, a medical source told Anadolu.

Israeli artillery shelling also hit a residential apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing one young Palestinian and injuring others.

Israel has blocked the entry of humanitarian, food, and medical supplies into Gaza since March 2, leading to widespread famine and the near-collapse of the health care system.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 55,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.