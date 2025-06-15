Pro-Palestinian protesters march in Jakarta against Israeli attacks on Gaza

People take part in a rally start from the United States Embassy to the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday, June 15, to protest against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Anadolu reports.

Carrying Palestinian flags, they show solidarity with the people of Gaza and denounce Israel’s military actions in the besieged enclave.

Since the start of Israel’s military offensive in October 2023, the death toll in Gaza has reached 55,297, with more than 128,426 people injured, as documented by Palestinian authorities.

The United Nations Security Council has repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire, while the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has urged Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide and address the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Despite international pressure, Israeli attacks persist, exacerbating shortages of food, water, and medical supplies in the besieged enclave.

