150,000+ people protest against the ongoing Israeli genocide of Gaza at The Hague, Netherlands
More than 150,000 activists and human rights advocates rallied in The Hague, Netherlands, to protest Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.
June 16, 2025 at 11:21 am
Related Posts
Trending
- News Iran arrests 2 people for spying for Israel’s Mossad
- News Trump says Israel and Iran will have peace ‘soon’
- News Iran must never possess nuclear weapons: German Chancellor Merz
- Article Diplomacy as deception: The West’s war on Iran was pre-planned
- News Dozens of Palestinians killed, wounded while seeking aid in Gaza
- Blog Ethiopia refused to negotiate with Mubarak’s regime over water, believing no one could stop its projects on the Nile – British Documents
- News LIVE UPDATES: Israeli army kills 27 more Palestinians, including many aid seekers, in fresh Gaza attacks
- News Delegates from 32 nations march to Gaza, call for end to blockade and genocide
- Article ‘Free Thiago!’: Brazilian voices grow louder after Israel arrest Ávila aboard Madleen
- News Iran publishes classified documents on Israel nuclear site