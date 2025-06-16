Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

150,000+ people protest against the ongoing Israeli genocide of Gaza at The Hague, Netherlands

More than 150,000 activists and human rights advocates rallied in The Hague, Netherlands, to protest Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

June 16, 2025 at 11:21 am

150,000 people dressed in red to form a powerful visual protest under the slogan “Draw the Red Line” marched in The Hague, Netherlands on June 15, 2025. [ Mouneb Taim – Anadolu Agency ]
150,000 people dressed in red to form a powerful visual protest under the slogan “Draw the Red Line” marched in The Hague, Netherlands on June 15, 2025. [ Mouneb Taim – Anadolu Agency ]
150,000 people dressed in red to form a powerful visual protest under the slogan “Draw the Red Line” marched in The Hague, Netherlands on June 15, 2025. [ Mouneb Taim – Anadolu Agency ]
150,000 people dressed in red to form a powerful visual protest under the slogan “Draw the Red Line” marched in The Hague, Netherlands on June 15, 2025. [ Mouneb Taim – Anadolu Agency ]
150,000 people dressed in red to form a powerful visual protest under the slogan “Draw the Red Line” marched in The Hague, Netherlands on June 15, 2025. [ Mouneb Taim – Anadolu Agency ]
150,000 people dressed in red to form a powerful visual protest under the slogan “Draw the Red Line” marched in The Hague, Netherlands on June 15, 2025. [ Mouneb Taim – Anadolu Agency ]
150,000 people dressed in red to form a powerful visual protest under the slogan “Draw the Red Line” marched in The Hague, Netherlands on June 15, 2025. [ Mouneb Taim – Anadolu Agency ]
150,000 people dressed in red to form a powerful visual protest under the slogan “Draw the Red Line” marched in The Hague, Netherlands on June 15, 2025. [ Mouneb Taim – Anadolu Agency ]
150,000 people dressed in red to form a powerful visual protest under the slogan “Draw the Red Line” marched in The Hague, Netherlands on June 15, 2025. [ Mouneb Taim – Anadolu Agency ]
150,000 people dressed in red to form a powerful visual protest under the slogan “Draw the Red Line” marched in The Hague, Netherlands on June 15, 2025. [ Mouneb Taim – Anadolu Agency ]

READ: Dozens of Palestinians killed, wounded while seeking aid in Gaza

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending