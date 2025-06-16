Doctors Without Borders urges EU to exert ‘real pressure’ on Israel to stop ‘carnage’ in Gaza

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Monday called on the EU to exert “real pressure” on Israel to stop what it described as the “carnage” in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

“Our message to the leaders is simple. We urge you to use all political, economic and diplomatic tools to exert real pressure on Israel to stop the carnage in Gaza and to allow unhindered humanitarian aid,” MSF Secretary General Christopher Lockyear said in a news conference, reading an open letter addressed to the European leaders.

Calling the situation in Gaza “evidence of a profound failure of moral and political responsibility,” Lockyear urged Europe and other countries to show solidarity “rooted in action and accountability.”

“How many more children, women and men must be killed or pulled from the rubble before you acted? European leaders, will you continue to remain complicit through your inaction? Will you continue issuing empty statements of concern over the situation in Gaza while sending the arms that are killing and maiming the children that we are treating every day?” he said.

Lockyear said that MSF teams on the ground describe the situation in Gaza as “worse than hell on earth,” as homes, hospitals, markets, water networks, roads, and power lines have been demolished by Israeli forces.

He said these are “not isolated” attacks but rather part of “systematic disregard for international humanitarian law.”

He added that Gaza’s only remaining lifeline – humanitarian assistance – is being “weaponized” and rerouted to serve military and political goals, stressing that aid is a “legal obligation” and “not a bargaining chip.”

‘Systematically destroying conditions necessary for Palestinian life in Gaza’

“Israel is systematically destroying the conditions necessary for Palestinian life in Gaza, this catastrophe is deliberately brought by human decisions, prolonged and enabled by an international community that has yet to summon the courage and decisiveness to stop it,” he said.

Omar Ebeid, an MSF emergency coordinator who left Gaza 10 days ago, described the scene as an “assault on the senses,” citing “violent” sounds, “persistent” drones, and the smell of sewage in most areas.

“Fresh water, is not readily accessible, and the water network has fallen apart and the sewage systems do not work properly,” Ebeid said, pointing out that third of the Palestinian population has been displaced at least once since the breakdown of the ceasefire.

MSF Medical Doctor Virginia Moneti also warned that they are running out of medical supplies, underlining that “there is no way” they can respond to the needs.

“In the last two months, we have seen at least three of our staff that have to be admitted to the hospital, and they become patients themselves,” Moneti said. “This is not sustainable. This is not human. So, we really call for action. Now, we need humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. Now, we need this to stop.”

At least 55,432 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

