Netanyahu orders acceleration of talks to free hostages in Gaza

June 16, 2025 at 1:07 pm

Thousands of protestors gather at Praca Roosevelt, Sao Paulo, demanding an immediate end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza and a full rupture of diplomatic relations in Brazil on June 15, 2025. [Ratib Al Safadi - Anadolu Agency]

Thousands of protestors gather at Praca Roosevelt, Sao Paulo, demanding an immediate end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza and a full rupture of diplomatic relations in Brazil on June 15, 2025. [Ratib Al Safadi – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he had instructed negotiators to “accelerate” talks aimed at securing the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza. His remarks followed what he described as a “chance” to make progress after Israel’s recent large-scale attack on Iran.

“I gave instructions the day before yesterday to speed up the negotiations, because I feel there is an opportunity– we will accomplish both missions: the destruction of Hamas and the release of the hostages,” Netanyahu said in a video message, referring to ongoing talks with the Palestinian resistance group over the captives.

A total of 251 people were taken captive during Hamas’s attack on Israel on 7 October 2023. Of those, 52 are still being held in Gaza, with the Israeli army reporting that 34 are believed to have been killed.

Hamas is also holding the remains of an Israeli soldier who, according to Tel Aviv, was killed during the 2014 war.

READ: Dozens of Palestinians killed, wounded while seeking aid in Gaza

