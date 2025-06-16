Hamas denies alleged assassination attempt on Gaza leader in Doha

Hamas has denied reports circulated on social media about an alleged attempt to assassinate Khalil al-Hayya, the head of the movement in Gaza, in the Qatari capital, Doha.

In a brief statement issued on Sunday, Tabayen, a media outlet affiliated with Hamas, said it “denies the rumours circulated by some social media groups regarding an assassination attempt against Dr Khalil al-Hayya, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Doha.”

The statement urged media outlets and social media users to “verify the accuracy of such news and not to fall for Zionist media propaganda.”

Since 7 October 2023, and with full American support, Israeli occupation forces have been committing acts of genocide in Gaza, resulting in more than 184,000 Palestinians either killed or injured—most of them women and children—alongside over 11,000 missing persons and hundreds of thousands displaced.