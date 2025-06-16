Iran airstrike targets Netanyahu’s residence in Israel

An Iranian air strike has targeted an area near the family home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea in northern Israel, Israeli media outlets reported on Sunday.

On Sunday, Iran launched a barrage of missiles against Israel in response to the Israeli aggression targeting the capital, Tehran.

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, occupied Jerusalem, Ashdod port in Haifa, and dozens of settlements, while an airstrike hit a power station in Khadera.

Israeli Army Radio quoted a military source as saying that the army has detected the launch of 50 rockets from Iran toward Israel.

For its part, the Israeli Air Force said they were intercepting the barrage of missiles launched by Tehran.