Iran president urges Iraq to block Israel from using airspace to attack Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged Iraq to block Israel from using its airspace and territory to launch attacks against the Islamic Republic, Anadolu agency reported.

Iranian News Agency (IRNA) said Pezeshkian spoke on the phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday and “emphasise that the Iraqi government must exercise greater vigilance and protection of its borders and airspace so that Iraqi territory is not misused against the Islamic Republic of Iran,”.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraq formally requested the U.S. to prevent Israeli aircraft from using Iraqi airspace to target Iran.

“Iraq has asked the United States to take its role in preventing Israeli aircraft from violating Iraqi airspace in accordance with the Strategic Framework Agreement,” the Iraqi News Agency reported, citing a government source.

The source stressed the importance of respecting Iraq’s sovereignty and the integrity of its airspace, adding that “the US, as the country leading the international coalition against ISIS, is obligated to uphold its responsibilities and prevent any violations that compromise Iraqi sovereignty or endanger its security.”

Israel launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear and missile facilities early Friday, killing senior military figures and scientists.

The wave of attacks has continued and resulted in the deaths of at least 78 people with 320 others injured, according to figures earlier announced by Iran’s UN envoy.