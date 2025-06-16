Middle East Monitor
Iran refuses negotiations while under Israeli attacks

June 16, 2025 at 11:38 am

Smoke rises from behind Milad Tower after Israeli attacks on Tehran, Iran on June 16, 2025. [Fatemeh Bahrami - Anadolu Agency]

Iran has informed Qatar and Oman, both acting as mediators, that it will not enter into negotiations while Israeli attacks are ongoing, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the conflict, an official said: “The Iranians informed the Qatari and Omani mediators that they will only pursue serious negotiations once Iran has completed its response to the Israeli pre-emptive strikes.”

Iran had also made it “clear that it will not negotiate while under attack”, the source added.

This marks the first time both sides have exchanged such intense direct strikes, raising concerns of a prolonged conflict that could widen across the Middle East.

The source dismissed reports suggesting Iran had contacted Qatar and Oman to request US involvement in mediating a ceasefire with Israel or to revive nuclear talks. “Those reports are inaccurate,” the source stated.

Oman had earlier announced the cancellation of the sixth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, which had been scheduled for Sunday in Muscat.

Talks over Iran’s nuclear programme had begun in April, following threats by US President Donald Trump to take military action if diplomacy failed.

However, as Friday unfolded, Israel launched a heavy wave of intense airstrikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities, casting significant doubt over the future of the negotiations.

On Sunday, President Trump stated that Washington “has no connection” to the Israeli bombing campaign, but he threatened to use force if Iran attacked American interests and later urged Israel and Iran to “reach an agreement.”

