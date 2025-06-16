Iranian attack stretches from Naqoura to Eilat

The military escalation between Iran and Israel has entered an unprecedented phase, with Iranian attacks now covering a wide area from the northern town of Naqoura to the southern city of Eilat. Early on Monday, Israel’s Home Front Command reported the beginning of a large-scale Iranian offensive, issuing repeated warnings of incoming attacks and urging residents to stay close to shelters.

Israeli media reported that the army detected the launch of around 100 Iranian rockets in this latest wave, some of which landed in central areas of the country.

Channel 13 informed that emergency services had been dispatched to at least four locations affected by the rocket fire. The mayor of Petah Tikva, a city near Tel Aviv, confirmed that an Iranian missile had hit the area, damaging a building and triggering ongoing rescue operations.

According to the Israeli Army Radio, the air defence system failed to intercept 10 of the rockets.

Hebrew media confirmed on Monday morning that three people were killed and 103 others injured in the latest Iranian missile attack.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that at least 103 casualties were taken to hospitals following Iranian rocket strikes across the Gush Dan area within Greater Tel Aviv. Among them, two were in critical condition, seven sustained moderate injuries, and the remainder had minor wounds.

In a statement reported by Maariv, the Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s ambulance service said three people were killed and 67 others were injured in Monday’s strikes.

Earlier, Yedioth Ahronoth also quoted Eli Bin, Director of MDA, saying that “two people were seriously injured, and dozens sustained light injuries across different sites where the Iranian missiles landed during the latest attack”.

He added that one of the explosion sites was in the Carmel area, near Haifa in the north, while four others were in the Gush Dan area.