Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Iran shoots down Israeli F-35 fighter jet over Tabriz, reports Iranian agency

June 17, 2025 at 11:59 am

An arrangement of Iran daily newspapers show the results of missile attacks between Israel and Iran on June 16, 2025 in Tehran, Iran. [Fatemeh Bahrami - Anadolu Agency]

An arrangement of Iran daily newspapers show the results of missile attacks between Israel and Iran on June 16, 2025 in Tehran, Iran. [Fatemeh Bahrami – Anadolu Agency]

An Israeli F-35 fighter jet was shot down over the city of Tabriz in north-western Iran, according to a report by Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Citing Iranian military sources, the agency said that the country’s air defence system successfully targeted and brought down the Israeli aircraft as it flew over Tabriz.

The same sources claimed this is the fourth F-35 fighter jet to be downed since the latest round of military escalation between Iran and Israel began.

As of now, there has been no official comment from Tel Aviv regarding the incident. The development comes amid intensified clashes and a rising exchange of attacks between the two sides.

Read: Israel’s Netanyahu claims Iran tried to assassinate him and Trump

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending