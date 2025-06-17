Iran shoots down Israeli F-35 fighter jet over Tabriz, reports Iranian agency

An Israeli F-35 fighter jet was shot down over the city of Tabriz in north-western Iran, according to a report by Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Citing Iranian military sources, the agency said that the country’s air defence system successfully targeted and brought down the Israeli aircraft as it flew over Tabriz.

The same sources claimed this is the fourth F-35 fighter jet to be downed since the latest round of military escalation between Iran and Israel began.

As of now, there has been no official comment from Tel Aviv regarding the incident. The development comes amid intensified clashes and a rising exchange of attacks between the two sides.