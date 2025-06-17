Israel’s Netanyahu claims Iran tried to assassinate him and Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Monday that Iran has attempted to assassinate him and U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Iran has tried to assassinate me and Trump more than once,” Netanyahu said during a press conference, adding that Israel has attacked Iran “to eliminate the Iranian nuclear program”.

He also claimed that Iran is developing ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States, and expressed appreciation for “Trump’s assistance” in the Israeli war against Tehran.

On Friday morning, Israel carried out a large-scale military attack targeting nuclear and missile facilities, killing senior military figures and scientists.