Israeli army admits air defences against Iranian missiles are not airtight

The Israeli army has warned its citizens that the country’s air defences are not fully secure against missiles launched from Iran, urging the public to continue following the Home Front Command’s safety instructions.

In a statement released shortly after sirens were activated in several areas, the army said: “A short while ago, sirens were triggered in various parts of the country following the detection of missile launches from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel. The public is requested to adhere to the guidelines of the Home Front Command.”

The statement added that the Israeli Air Force is currently working to intercept and strike the missiles where necessary to eliminate the threat. It stressed: “The defence is not airtight, and therefore, it is important to continue following the Home Front Command’s instructions.”

At the same time, explosions were heard in the city of Tel Aviv in central Israel, where sirens were suddenly activated without prior alerts or guidance from the Home Front Command about remaining near protected areas.

According to Channel 12, only a small number of missiles were launched in the current attack, and there have been no reports of casualties so far.