Israeli attacks on Iran’s energy facilities to impact oil prices, Qatar warns

Qatar warned Tuesday that Israeli attacks on energy facilities in Iran will impact oil prices, Anadolu reports.

“The attack on the Iranian side of the South Pars gas field is an uncalculated move that threatens energy security,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said during a press briefing in Doha.

Ansari stressed the urgent need to reduce tensions in the region.

“Regional security cannot withstand more crises or escalation,” he said, cautioning against the “reckless targeting of energy and nuclear facilities in the region.”

The spokesman denied reports that Iran had requested Qatari mediation to halt Israeli airstrikes.

“Our communications remain ongoing with all international partners to de-escalate the situation,” he added.

The spokesman reaffirmed that the only viable solution is to halt the confrontation between Israel and Iran and resume nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Ansari noted that the Strait of Hormuz—a strategic chokepoint for global oil and gas shipments—is operating normally but warned that continued escalation could lead to “unintended steps.”

The Strait of Hormuz handles more than a quarter of the world’s crude oil and petroleum product exports, according to unofficial estimates.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.

