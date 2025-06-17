Israeli police raid TV crews in Haifa, including TRT Arabic team

Israeli police raided the accommodation of several television crews in the northern city of Haifa on Monday evening, including the team of Turkey’s TRT Arabic channel.

The raid followed orders by far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to police and intelligence services to prevent live broadcasts by foreign media outlets.

In a statement, Israeli police said the raid was carried out under Ben-Gvir’s “zero tolerance” directive.

The police reported that individuals were spotted aiming cameras at the city’s port while raiding a hotel room in Haifa.

The statement added that journalists whose equipment was confiscated have been summoned to give testimony.

TRT Arabic and Al-Ghad TV – which is based in Dubai – confirmed that their teams’ residences in Haifa were raided by Israeli police.

Earlier on Monday, Ben-Gvir had called on the Israeli internal security service, Shin Bet, to take action against “foreign TV channels that threaten state security”.

The incident comes after an Iranian missile struck an oil refinery in Haifa at dawn on 15 June. Al Jazeera aired the moment of the strike live, triggering criticism from several Israeli media outlets.