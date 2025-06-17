Israeli ports become departure points for Cyprus as tensions rise

Israeli ports have become departure points for private sea trips to Cyprus, according to the Israeli daily Haaretz, amid growing fears over the worsening security situation due to the escalating war.

The newspaper reported that “the marina in the city of Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, has turned in recent days into something resembling an alternative travel station, with individuals and families arriving since the early morning hours, dragging their luggage, looking for a yacht to take them to Cyprus, and from there to other destinations.”

According to the report, around 100 people were spotted at the Herzliya marina alone, while social media groups such as Facebook indicate that hundreds more are planning to leave the country by sea. There is growing demand for private sea trips, usually carrying no more than ten passengers.

Most of the departing individuals declined to speak to the press. However, a few admitted they were leaving out of “fear of missiles”, referring to the growing tensions with Iran.

The paper quoted a woman who was bidding farewell to her partner as he left for London: “My son is here. I’ll stay to protect him, but people are in a state of panic.”

The report also mentioned another man who said he had decided to move to Portugal at the request of his partner who lives there. When asked about the potential risks of travelling by sea, he replied jokingly: “In the worst case, we jump into the water.”

The cost of these sea trips is estimated to range from 2,500 to 6,000 shekels ($713 to $1,711), depending on the yacht type, travel speed, and level of comfort.