Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities pushing world toward ‘nuclear catastrophe’: Russia

Russia said on Tuesday that Israel’s attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran are pushing the world toward a “nuclear catastrophe,” Anadolu reports.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the escalation between Iran and Israel, saying the ongoing strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities are “illegal from the point of view of international law.”

The statement added that the strikes would also “create unacceptable threats to international security and push the world towards a nuclear catastrophe, the consequences of which will be felt everywhere, including in Israel itself.”

“Russia calls on the Israeli leadership to come to its senses and immediately stop attacks on nuclear installations and sites under safeguards and subject to IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) verification activities,” it added.

It said Moscow expects the UN nuclear watchdog’s top officials to prepare a “detailed written report” for the IAEA Investigative Committee and the UN Security Council, which will include assessments of the damage caused by Israel’s strikes to the security of Iran’s nuclear energy complex.

It also argued that, based on the “harsh and uncompromising” reaction of the majority of countries, among other developments, Israel’s actions against Iran are “understood and supported only by those states that are its actual accomplices and act for opportunistic reasons.”

“Moscow … firmly believes that the sought-after settlement can only be reliably achieved through diplomacy and negotiations. The goals of nuclear non-proliferation, the fundamental basis of which is the NPT, must not be achieved through aggression and at the cost of innocent victims,” it added.

