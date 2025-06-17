Trump weighing US military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities: Reports

President Donald Trump is leaning toward authorizing US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, local media reported Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

Citing two officials familiar with the ongoing discussions, CNN reported that Trump is souring on the idea of a diplomatic solution to end the escalating conflict.

Trump “had, for now, moved away from the idea of dispatching top officials to a mutually agreed upon location in the Middle East to meet with the Iranians and attempt to hash out a deal,” the report said, citing officials.

Axios reported Monday that the US was discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting this week between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Separately, citing an official, Fox News reported Tuesday that US strikes on targets inside Iran, including nuclear facilities, are “on the table.”

Trump abruptly left the G7 summit on Monday, departing a day early. He declared that Tehran should be evacuated “immediately.”

“I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate with Iran,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned from Canada.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump said Iran no longer has control of its airspace.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” he said, adding Washington knows “exactly” where Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is, saying he is safe “for now” while warning that “our patience is wearing thin.”

Trump met Tuesday with his national security advisers in the Situation Room at the White House.

