UN chief condemns Israel’s ‘unacceptable’ killing of aid seekers in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned Israel’s killing of Palestinians seeking aid in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

“The secretary general condemns the loss of lives and injuries of civilians in Gaza … once again being shot at while seeking food — it is unacceptable,” spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a news conference, adding that the UN chief “continues to call for an immediate and independent investigation into all such reports and for accountability to be established.”

Reaffirming that Israel, as the occupying power, has “clear obligations under international humanitarian law,” Haq stated that Tel Aviv must “agree to and facilitate humanitarian relief for all civilians who need it.

“The basic needs of the Palestinian population in Gaza are enormous and remain unmet,” he said, demanding that “the unimpeded entry of humanitarian assistance at scale must be restored immediately.”

READ: UN rights chief urges governments to wake up to Gaza’s deepening humanitarian crisis

Urging for the UN and all humanitarian actors to be “allowed to work in safety and security under conditions of full respect for humanitarian principles,” Haq reiterated Guterres’ demand for “an immediate, permanent ceasefire” in the enclave.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 55,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Israel ‘systematically’ targets health care facilities in Gaza, doctors tell UK parliament