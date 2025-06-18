German Chancellor says Israel doing a ‘dirty work for all of us’ in Iran

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Tuesday his country’s strong support for the Israeli ongoing strikes against Iran, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.

“This is the dirty work Israel is doing for all of us. We are also victims of this regime. This mullah regime has brought death and destruction to the world,” Merz said in an interview with the ZDF broadcaster.

Merz said the leadership in Tehran has been weakened by Israel’s attacks in the past few days.

“This regime is very weakened and will probably not return to its former strength, making the future of the country uncertain. We will have to wait and see,” he said.

He added that the Europeans’ offer of diplomatic assistance, should talks resume, still stands as it did before the attacks.

“If a new situation were to arise, Germany, France and the United Kingdom would again be prepared to provide diplomatic assistance, as they were until last Thursday,” he says.

Asked if he expects the United States to participate in the Israeli military strikes, Merz said, “Obviously, no decision has yet been made by the American government. This decision is likely to be made in the near future”.

“It also depends greatly on the mullahs’ regime’s willingness to return to the negotiating table. If not, things may develop in that direction, but we have to wait and see” he added.

US President Donald Trump left the G7 summit early on Monday evening (local time) due to developments in the Middle East.

The G7 includes the United States, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada, and Japan, in addition to the European Union.

