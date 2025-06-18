Iran launches new barrage of missiles toward Israel

Iran launched a new barrage of missiles toward Israel, the Israeli army said Wednesday evening, Anadolu reports.

Sirens sounded in the greater Tel Aviv area following reports of a new rocket barrage launched from Iran, a military statement said.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the Israeli army successfully intercepted all the missiles launched by Iran.

Between five to seven missiles were launched from Iran, some of them fell en route, while the rest were intercepted, the broadcaster added.

According to the Israeli army radio, this is the first barrage of missiles fired from Iran in the past 18 hours.

Later, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said: “the 12th wave of “Operation True Promise 3” has begun, with the launch of super-heavy, long-range, two-stage Sejjil missiles,” reported the Iranian News Agency IRNA.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.