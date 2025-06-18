Iran says Fattah missiles show full control over Israeli airspace

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has stated that the Fattah missiles used in the latest attack on Israel sent a clear message of Iran’s strength to what it described as Tel Aviv’s “delusional ally and instigator of war”. It stressed that the missile operation clearly demonstrated that the skies over the occupied territories are now entirely under Iranian control.

According to Mehr News Agency, the Guard announced in its tenth statement that “first-generation Fattah missiles were used in the latest wave of our missile strikes against the usurping Zionist entity”.

The statement continued: “We are beginning to witness the decline of the Israeli army’s air defence system.” It added that “the powerful and manoeuvrable Fattah missiles penetrated the missile defence shield this evening and repeatedly shook the hideouts of the cowardly Zionists”.

The Guard reiterated that the Fattah missiles had delivered a message of Iranian power to what it described as Tel Aviv’s delusional ally and inciter of conflict.

