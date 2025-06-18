Iranian missiles force evacuation of 3,800 people in Israel

Israel said Wednesday that it has evacuated around 3,800 citizens from various areas due to Iranian missile and drone attacks since last week, Anadolu reports.

Iran fired over 400 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones since June 13, the Israeli Government Press Office said in a statement.

The Iranian attacks resulted in over 40 confirmed impact sites, the office said, without specifying the exact locations.

At least 24 Israelis were killed and 804 others injured in the Iranian attacks, including eight in critical condition, the office said.

According to the statement, a total of 18,766 insurance claims had been filed with the Israeli Tax Authority, including 15,861 related to structural damage, 1,272 for vehicle damage, and 1,633 for other types of personal property.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.

