Iranian official claims Israeli F-35 fighter jet shot down near Tehran

An Iranian official claimed Wednesday that an Israeli F-35 fighter jet had been shot down near Tehran, while authorities also said they had destroyed 14 drones allegedly used by Israeli agents in operations across multiple provinces, Anadolu reports.

Hossein Abbasi, the district governor of Varamin – located just south of Tehran – told state news agency IRNA that the aircraft went down in the vicinity of the city.

“An Israeli F-35 fighter jet was brought down around Varamin,” Abbasi said, adding that security forces had launched an investigation into the incident.

No details were provided about the pilot of the downed jet.

According to Iranian sources, this marks the third Israeli warplane reportedly shot down since Israel launched a major military offensive against Iran last Friday.

Iranian authorities also claimed they had destroyed 14 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) allegedly used by Israeli agents, according to Iranian Police Spokesman Saeed Montazerolmehdi.

Speaking to the Iranian Labor News Agency (ILNA), Montazerolmehdi said suicide drones and workshops producing UAVs and explosive devices were located in the provinces of Tehran, Alborz, and Isfahan.

A total of 14 drones were reportedly destroyed in the raids.

In addition, three vehicles carrying drones and explosives were seized in Tehran and Alborz, while Iraqi police intercepted three vehicles carrying drones near the border and arrested those involved, the spokesman added.

Alleged Mossad drone base near Tehran

Iran’s announcement follows Israeli media reports alleging that the Israel’s spy agency Mossad had established a “drone base” near Tehran.

After the report surfaced, Iranian security forces uncovered a secret three-story workshop where agents allegedly assembled miniature drones and explosive materials.

State television aired footage of the raid, showing numerous drone components and explosives discovered in the city of Rey, near the capital.

Authorities believe similar drone production sites may exist elsewhere in the country and said efforts are underway to locate them.

Iran has also reported arrests of individuals allegedly working on behalf of Israel in Tehran and other cities.

Escalating conflict

The current conflict began when Israel carried out large-scale airstrikes on June 13, targeting key Iranian military command structures as well as nuclear facilities across several cities.

Among those killed in the initial Israeli attacks were Iran’s chief of General Staff, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, several senior military officers, and nine nuclear scientists.

Iranian media reported Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes across Tehran and other populated areas has risen to 585, with at least 1,326 people injured since the attacks started last week.

In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel, resulting in 24 deaths and more than 500 injuries, according to Iranian sources.

The Israeli strikes and the ensuing escalation have drawn condemnation from multiple countries, including Turkiye.

