Iran’s envoy to UN Geneva warns of response if US crosses red line

Iran’s UN ambassador in Geneva on Wednesday slammed US President Donald Trump’s recent comments on Israel’s conflict with Iran as “completely unwarranted,” warning of consequences if a red line is crossed.

In response to Anadolu’s question, Ali Bahreini said: “We are monitoring the remarks by United States officials, including the president of the United States. We consider them irresponsible.”

His remarks came during an Association of Accredited Correspondents at the United Nations (ACANU) media briefing in Geneva.

He added: “We cannot ignore them. We are vigilant about what Donald Trump is saying … we included it in our assessments.”

“There is a red line,” Bahreini said, warning: “Once the red line is crossed, the response will come.”

Bahreini emphasized that such a boundary for retaliation would be determined by Iran’s relevant authorities, including the military.

Framing Washington’s threats as part of a decades-long pattern, he said: “United States policies with regard to Iran have been hostile during the past four decades. It’s not a new thing.”

READ: German Chancellor says Israel doing a ‘dirty work for all of us’ in Iran

According to the envoy, Iran has consistently resisted what he called the “arrogant policies” of the US—a stance that, he said, fuels American hostility. “The United States does not like a country like Iran, which has stood up against the arrogant policies of the United States,” he said.

He also claimed US complicity in Israel’s actions by saying: “Israel, without the United States, is nothing. Whatever Israel is doing is with the support—the military support and intelligence support—of the United States.” If it is concluded that the US is directly involved in attacks on Iran, he warned: “We will start responding to the United States.”

The envoy also assured that Iran will respond proportionately and in line with international humanitarian law to stop the aggression.

Asked whether Iran might consider closing the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, Bahreini dismissed the idea. “Iran has never officially talked about doing such a thing. It is a strait of peace… and should be used for everybody, for transit, and for all countries.”

On June 13, Israel launched large-scale attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities across several cities, as well as high-ranking military command centers.

Iranian media reported Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes across Tehran and other populated areas has risen to 585, with at least 1,326 people injured since the attacks started last week.

In retaliation, Iran’s military launched ballistic missiles at Israel, killing 24 people and wounding over 500, according to reports.

READ: Turkish president backs Iran’s right to self-defense amid conflict with Israel