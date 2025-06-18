Israel facing critical shortage of interceptor missiles, US warns of imminent rationing

Israel is running critically low on key missile defence interceptors, particularly the Arrow system, amid intensified missile barrages from Iran, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing a senior US official.

According to the Journal, the shortage of Arrow interceptors has alarmed US officials who now believe Israel may be forced to ration its air defences as early as this week. “The system is already overwhelmed,” said a source quoted in the report. While Israel continues to intercept most incoming threats, officials now concede that some missiles aimed at civilian areas and critical infrastructure are slipping through its defences.

READ: Condemning the Right to Self Defence: Iran’s Retaliation and Israel’s Privilege

The Arrow system, jointly developed by Israel and the US, is designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles. But since Israel launched an unprovoked assault on Friday, Tehran has retaliated with unprecedented intensity. More than 370 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones have reportedly been fired towards Israel in the past few days alone.

Although the Israeli military insists it remains “prepared and ready to handle any scenario”, it refused to comment on the shortage of munitions. Defence experts warn that previous attacks were largely aimed at remote targets like the Negev Desert’s Nevatim airbase, whereas current barrages target densely populated cities. The limited number of interceptors makes each successful strike potentially catastrophic.

Adding to concerns, the US has also depleted much of its own regional interceptor stockpile by transferring them to Israel. The Wall Street Journal notes a growing fear in Washington that its own defences may soon be compromised. Meanwhile, The Washington Post cited intelligence assessments suggesting Israel’s current inventory could sustain defence for only 10 to 12 more days at present attack levels.

READ: Iran says Fattah missiles show full control over Israeli airspace