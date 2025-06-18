Israeli aims to control all Gaza, displace civilians violate international law: EU foreign policy chief

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Wednesday condemned Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the country’s stated objective to take control over the entire territory and the forced displacement of its civilian population are in direct violation of international law, Anadolu reports.

In a session requested by the Left Group, Israel’s actions in Gaza were described as “genocide” for the first time in a European Parliament debate title. While addressing lawmakers in Strasbourg, Kallas emphasized that although Israel has a right to self-defense, “what we see in practice goes beyond self-defense.”

She said the continued blockade on food and medicine for Palestinians in Gaza “does not protect Israel” but instead undermines “decades of humanitarian principles.”

“The humanitarian situation is deteriorating,” Kallas warned, referring to recent reports that more than 50 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces while waiting in line for flour. “Aid sites are beyond shocking. Every day this war continues, humanity slips further away. Enough is enough.”

READ: Israel kills 32 Palestinians across Gaza, including people seeking humanitarian aid

Kallas denounced Israel’s latest military campaign launched a month ago, citing “disproportionate use of force,” destruction of civilian infrastructure, and an “unacceptable death toll.” She said 90% of Gaza’s population has already been displaced and those who remain are entirely dependent on humanitarian aid, which is not being allowed in.

“Israel’s stated objective is to take control over the entire Gaza Strip, altering, reducing or anything territory is a direct violation of international law. Should all or parts of Gazan civilian population be permanently forced from their homes? This too would be a violation of international law. We must call it as such,” she said.

Turning to the EU’s role, Kallas said the bloc must increase pressure on the Israeli government. “Pressure must increase on the Israeli government. I will do this on my side, as I’ve repeatedly done likewise.”

She recalled that sanctions have already been adopted against individuals and entities responsible for serious human rights violations against Palestinians.

“Discussions are ongoing on further sanctions against extremist settlers and against entities and organizations which support them, and against Hamas supporters. But we don’t have unity yet, and this is something we should all push for,” she added.

READ: Gaza clans call on citizens to avoid ‘aid death traps’