AIPAC tells Democrats to get in line and ‘stand with Israel’

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has mounted an aggressive campaign to pressure Democratic lawmakers into reaffirming their allegiance to Israel and endorsing Tel Aviv’s unprovoked assault on Iran. As Israel expands its regional offensive—and with polls indicating overwhelming public opposition to US involvement—AIPAC has demanded that Democrats explicitly declare they “stand with Israel” or face political repercussions.

According to a report by Drop Site News, AIPAC has inundated congressional offices with calls, emails and drafted talking points, insisting that lawmakers use specific language reinforcing Israel’s narrative on Iran. The pressure campaign appears aimed at stifling dissent within the Democratic Party, many of whose members are increasingly wary of being dragged into yet another US war on behalf of Israel in the Middle East.

AIPAC is said to be driving a forceful campaign in a concerted effort to outflank the comparatively moderate J Street, a pro-Israel lobby group that supports diplomacy and a two-state solution. “They’re worried their members in Congress may start to shift toward J Street and they’re trying to head that off,” a Democratic aide told Drop Site News.

READ: Report: AIPAC faces historic challenges over Israel war on Gaza

One member of Congress reportedly received over 100 communications from AIPAC, urging them to issue a stronger pro-Israel stance using language and talking points delivered by the pro-Israel group.

More than 28 House Democrats have issued statements using AIPAC’s preferred language, while another 35 have expressed strong support for Israel without using the precise wording. Among those flagged by AIPAC as model responses are Reps. Greg Landsman, Mike Levin and George Whitesides.

All are said to be from politically vulnerable districts, highlighting how AIPAC’s campaign funding is playing a role in the decision of US lawmakers to side unequivocally with Israel.

A small number of Democrats have not caved to AIPAC’s pressure campaign. Senator Jack Reed, chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, described Israel’s strikes on Iran as “a reckless escalation”. Senator Chris Murphy warned against bypassing Congress, stating, “Right now, I don’t see any circumstance in which direct US military involvement would make us safer.”

Meanwhile, grassroots opposition to US involvement in yet another war on behalf of Israel is growing. According to the latest polling an overwhelming majority of Americans oppose US involvement in a war with Iran. The findings reflect a broader shift in public sentiment against the US military’s entanglement in Israel’s wars, especially in light of the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The disparity between AIPAC’s narrative and American public opinion is increasingly widening. A war with Iran could have catastrophic regional consequences, drawing the US deeper into conflict with no clear strategic benefit. Nevertheless, AIPAC’s grip on Congress suggests that, for now, members of US congress are likely to continue to back Israel despite the overwhelming opposition from the American public.

READ: US election: How AIPAC shapes American politics