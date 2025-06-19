Poll: Most Americans oppose US military involvement in Israel-Iran war

A new YouGov/Economist poll has found that a strong majority of Americans oppose US military involvement in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. The results point to growing public resistance to foreign entanglements, even in cases involving long-standing US allies like Israel.

According to the poll, conducted between 13 and 16 June 2025, 60 per cent of Americans oppose US involvement in the conflict, while only 16 per cent are in favour. Among Republicans, 53 per cent said they do not support involvement, and only 19 per cent expressed support. The data signal a notable shift in the sentiment of Republican voters, who are traditionally aligned of Israel.

The findings come amid heightened concerns in Washington that the US could be drawn further into Israel’s war with Iran, following Friday’s unprovoked attack on the Islamic Republic. Despite strong rhetorical and logistical support for Israel, the administration of President Donald Trump has thus far refrained from committing to direct military action. A Pentagon spokesperson this week denied reports that the US had joined any Israeli operation inside Iran.

The poll also revealed a surprising degree of support for diplomacy: 61 per cent of Republicans and 56 per cent of Americans overall said they support negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme. This contrasts sharply with mainstream media narratives and hardline political rhetoric that frequently portray Iran as beyond negotiation.

As Republican lawmakers increasingly split over the party’s foreign policy direction, figures like Representative Thomas Massie have moved to curb executive war powers. Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna introduced a bipartisan War Powers Resolution this week reaffirming that only Congress has the authority to declare war. “This is not our war,” Massie declared on X.

Opposition to further military involvement is also growing among the American public in the context of mounting humanitarian concerns. More than 55,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023, most of them women and children. The catastrophic toll and allegations of genocide — currently under investigation at the International Court of Justice — have fuelled widespread calls to reassess unconditional military support for Israel.

The poll reflects broader public fatigue with prolonged US military operations abroad and a heightened awareness of the costs of such interventions, both in human lives and domestic political stability.

