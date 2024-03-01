Ex-US official ‘astonished’ by significant decline in support for Israel

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton observed that Americans of his generation are astonished by the significant decline in support for Israel, especially among youth, Anadolu Agency reported.

In an interview with the English-language Al Arabiya news channel on Thursday, Bolton described the decline in support among young people as “striking”, adding that it may have affected the White House position.

The New York Times has recently conducted a poll that showed a decline in support for Israel among Americans.

In response to a question about tension in US-Israeli relations, Bolton expressed his view that: “The division in Israeli politics will create difficulty in relations.”

Asked if the tension will turn into a long-term situation, he responded: “It is too early to say, but this depends on how the conflict develops and the US elections’ results.”

