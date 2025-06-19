Air Algérie cancels all flights to and from Jordan until further notice

Air Algérie has announced the suspension of all its flights between Algiers and the Jordanian capital, Amman, until further notice, citing security concerns.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the airline said: “Air Algérie informs its customers that, for safety reasons, it has decided to cancel all its flights to and from Amman, the Jordanian capital, until further notice.”

The company expressed regret over what it described as “circumstance beyond its control.” Air Algérie affirmed its commitment to “keeping its customers informed of any developments in the situation as quickly as possible.”

Customers were also advised to contact the airline’s call centre for further information.

This announcement follows the outbreak of a military operation launched by Israel on the night of 13 June 2025 against Iran. Israel claims that Tehran is running a secret military nuclear programme that has allegedly reached a “point of no return”.

The offensive has included airstrikes and sabotage raids targeting nuclear facilities, military command centres, prominent nuclear physicists, air bases, air defence systems, and surface-to-surface missile sites.

Iran has denied any military dimension to its nuclear project and responded by launching a barrage of missiles and combat drones.

Both sides have continued to exchange strikes multiple times a day. Israeli authorities have pledged to pursue the operation until Iran’s nuclear programme is destroyed, while Tehran has warned that it will persist in its attacks unless Israel ends its air raids.

