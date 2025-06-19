Israeli army investigates use of Iranian missile with warhead weighing over one tonne

The Israeli army has announced that the Iranian missile launched on Wednesday evening may have carried a larger quantity of explosives than the Shahab-3 missile that Iran has been firing in recent days.

The army added that in various attacks, Iran had fired several missiles, each carrying twice the explosive payload—just like the missile intercepted this evening.

A military source told Maariv newspaper, “Our systems are capable of intercepting both types of missiles. This week, several missiles carrying double the quantity of explosives were successfully intercepted.”

Iranian media reported that a Khorramshahr missile was launched at Israel, carrying a warhead weighing 1.5 tonnes. However, the Israeli army estimates that the warhead weighed slightly more than one tonne.

The Shahab missiles are capable of carrying a warhead weighing around 700 kilograms of explosives, but Iran has made several upgrades and modifications to increase their range and speed.

