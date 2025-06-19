Muslim Brotherhood: Israeli attack on Iran is a strike against entire resistance movement

The Muslim Brotherhood has declared full solidarity with Iran in the face of the “brutal Israeli attack”. This came in an official message sent by Dr Salah Abdel Haq, acting General Guide of the Brotherhood, to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Abdel Haq stated that the current conflict is not an isolated Iranian battle, but rather a new chapter in the ongoing targeting of the regional resistance movement, particularly due to Iran’s support for the Palestinian resistance.

In his message on Wednesday, Abdel Haq described the Israeli assault as a strategic escalation aimed at reinforcing the occupation’s dominance over the region. He argued that this move has been facilitated by unconditional backing from the United States and several Western countries. He also referred to what has been described as a “security setback” for the Israeli army during Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” on 7 October 2023.

He further noted that the Israeli occupation does not differentiate between nations, sects, or religious denominations in its attacks, but rather targets all those who support the resistance project — whether it be a key state like the Islamic Republic of Iran, or Islamic movements, including the Muslim Brotherhood.

Abdel Haq called for unifying ranks and overcoming sectarian and historical differences to confront the “common enemy,” emphasising that what the region is experiencing, from Palestine to Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran, requires a comprehensive Islamic strategic unity.

