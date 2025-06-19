US air defences intercept Iran’s latest missile wave after Israel’s failed attempt

Israel’s Channel 12 has reported that the latest wave of Iranian missiles was intercepted by American air defence systems.

Earlier this morning, Iranian state television reported the launch of the 13th wave of the “True Promise 3” operation, involving heavy long-range missile strikes targeting Israel.

On Tuesday, the public relations department of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the launch of the twelfth wave of the “True Promise 3” operation, using heavy, long-range, two-stage Sejjil missiles.

Over the past two days, several Israeli defence systems failed to activate, and some interceptor missiles landed in various areas inside Israel.

According to a report by The Washington Post, Israel’s air defence could only continue repelling Iranian missile attacks for another ten days without assistance from the United States.

“Without resupplies from the United States or greater involvement by US forces, some assessments project Israel can maintain its missile defence for 10 or 12 more days if Iran maintains a steady tempo of attacks,” the newspaper quoted a source familiar with US and Israeli intelligence assessments.

