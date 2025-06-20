Former Iranian official says nuclear materials are kept in secure locations

The former commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Mohsen Rezaei, said on Thursday that all enriched nuclear materials had been moved to secure locations.

In comments reported by the Iranian Fars news agency, Rezaei stressed that Iran’s nuclear facilities were well fortified against any potential attack.

“The most the United States can do is target the Fordow facility,” he said, “but even that cannot be penetrated by bombs.”

READ: Iran arrests 6 women accused of collaborating with Israeli intelligence

Rezaei said Iran’s response to Israel was “rational and calculated,” adding, “We are punishing the enemy and we will continue to do so until it backs down and surrenders.”

He also stated that, in his view, “continuing the war costs less than accepting a ceasefire imposed on Iran.”

Rezaei concluded by reaffirming that Tehran “will not give up its position and will continue to resist any attempt to impose external conditions.”

These remarks come amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, alongside growing concerns that the conflict could spread across the region, with repeated US threats of military intervention.

READ: Israel’s defence minister threatens to eliminate Iran’s supreme leader

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.