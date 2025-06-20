Middle East Monitor
Iran warns Channel 14 in Tel Aviv may be targeted in coming missile strikes

June 20, 2025 at 10:26 am

Missiles fired from Iran are seen streaking across the skies over the city of Hebron in the West Bank during a retaliatory launch against Israel, following attacks that began earlier this month, on June 19, 2025. [Wisam Hashlamoun - Anadolu Agency]

Iranian authorities have issued an urgent warning calling for the immediate evacuation of Channel 14’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, stating that the channel is likely to be targeted by Iranian missile strikes in the coming days.

In a statement published by Mehr News Agency, Channel 14 was described as “a propaganda outlet for Benjamin Netanyahu” that backs all of his policies and is “recognised as a hub for supporting terrorism.”

“The channel will be the target of Iranian missile attacks in the coming days,” the warning said. It stressed the need to evacuate the channel’s offices without delay and urged that no one should return under any circumstances.

This marks the second such warning from Tehran this week. On Monday, Iranian authorities issued a similar notice urging staff at Channels 12 and 14 to leave their offices. The warning was described as a response to an Israeli airstrike on Iran’s state broadcasting facilities.

The Israeli strike, which took place on Monday evening, targeted the headquarters of Iran’s national radio and television authority in Tehran. Iranian media reported that several employees were killed or wounded in the attack.

