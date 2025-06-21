Middle East Monitor
Turkish President Erdogan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

June 21, 2025 at 12:03 pm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the 51st Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is convened under the theme, “The OIC in a Transforming World” at Lutfi Kirdar International Convention and Exhibition Center in Istanbul, Turkiye, on June 21, 2025. [Turkish Presidency / Mustafa Kamaci - Anadolu Agency]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the 51st Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is convened under the theme, “The OIC in a Transforming World” at Lutfi Kirdar International Convention and Exhibition Center in Istanbul, Turkiye, on June 21, 2025. [Turkish Presidency / Mustafa Kamaci – Anadolu Agency]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned against a “new Sykes-Picot order” in the Middle East and called for stronger solidarity among Islamic nations to counter Israeli actions and regional destabilization, Anadolu reports.

“We will not allow the establishment of a new Sykes-Picot order in our region with borders to be drawn in blood,” Erdogan said at the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

He described the conditions in Gaza as worse than those of Nazi concentration camps, noting that “2 million of our sisters and brothers in Gaza have been struggling to survive under these conditions for 21 months.”

Erdogan expressed confidence in the resilience of the Iranian people amid the current conflict. “We have no doubt that the Iranian people, with their solidarity in the face of difficulties and strong state experience, will hopefully overcome these days,” he said.

He also urged Islamic countries to stand firm against Israel’s actions beyond Gaza. “We must show greater solidarity to stop Israel’s acts of banditry not only in Palestine but also in Syria, Lebanon, and Iran,” Erdogan added.

Welcoming Syria’s reintegration into the OIC, he emphasized: “Syria needs the support of all of us, the entire Islamic world, to protect its territorial integrity, national unity, and achieve lasting stability.

Erdogan’s remarks came amid growing calls for Islamic cooperation in response to escalating conflicts across the region.

