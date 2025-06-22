Every US citizen, military personnel in region ‘now a legitimate target’: Iranian state TV

Iranian state television said every American citizen and military personnel in the region is “now a legitimate target,” following US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites Sunday, Anadolu reports.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the US on Wednesday of getting involved in the conflict that Iran had with Israel. “The harm the US will suffer will definitely be irreparable if they enter this conflict militarily,” he said.

President Donald Trump announced that the US military has joined Israel in launching military strikes against Iran.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social.

The Israeli military announced a heightened alert status, suspension of education, bans on gatherings and a halt to non-essential work following the strikes.

