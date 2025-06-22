Iran reports it evacuated materials prior to US strikes on nuclear sites

Iran’s state broadcaster political deputy said Iran evacuated materials from three nuclear sites prior to being attacked by the US, the IRNA news agency reported Sunday.

“Part of the Fordo nuclear site area was subjected to an aerial attack by enemy forces,” IRNA reported, citing the Qom provincial governor’s office.

The deputy security and law enforcement governor of Isfahan confirmed attacks near the nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Natanz, IRNA added.

The Israeli military announced a heightened alert status, suspension of education, bans on gatherings and a halt to non-essential work following the strikes.

President Donald Trump announced that the US military joined Israel in launching military strikes against Iran.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

