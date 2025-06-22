Middle East Monitor
Israel notified in advance by Trump administration of strikes on Iran: Report

June 22, 2025 at 9:11 am

United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States on February 04, 2025. [Celal Güneş - Anadolu Agency]

President Donald Trump announced Saturday on Truth that the US military joined with Israel to launch military strikes against Iran, Anadolu reports.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote.

Following his announcement, an Axios report said Israel was notified in advance by the Trump administration about the strikes, citing a senior Israeli official.

Another Israeli official told Axios that B-2 stealth bombers were used in the operation.

Fox News reported earlier that the US moved six B-2 stealth bombers toward Guam, a Micronesian island in the Western Pacific.

