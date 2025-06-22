Israel notified in advance by Trump administration of strikes on Iran: Report

President Donald Trump announced Saturday on Truth that the US military joined with Israel to launch military strikes against Iran, Anadolu reports.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote.

Following his announcement, an Axios report said Israel was notified in advance by the Trump administration about the strikes, citing a senior Israeli official.

Another Israeli official told Axios that B-2 stealth bombers were used in the operation.

Fox News reported earlier that the US moved six B-2 stealth bombers toward Guam, a Micronesian island in the Western Pacific.

