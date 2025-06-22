Iran files UN complaint against nuclear watchdog chief over approach to its nuclear activities

Iran has filed a formal complaint against the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, accusing him of partiality and passivity over Israeli attacks on the country, local media said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir-Saeid Iravani, called Grossi’s remarks during the Israeli attacks on Iran and its nuclear sites “a clear and serious breach of the standard of impartiality” that his position requires.

Iravani said in his letter that Grossi has failed to “undertake appropriate preventive and deterrent measures” by his “continued silence and inaction in the face of these violations.”

US President Donald Trump said early Sunday that his forces bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

The strikes came as the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

