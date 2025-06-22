Israeli army fire kills 26 more Palestinians in war-torn Gaza Strip

At least 26 more Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medics said, Anadolu reports.

A medical source said that five Palestinians lost their lives and several others were wounded in an Israeli drone strike on a tent sheltering displaced civilians in al-Mawasi in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Witnesses said Israeli artillery shelling also caused to set Palestinian properties ablaze in the Qizan Abu Rashwan area of the same city.

Palestinian medics retrieved the bodies of six people in the Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis, after Israeli strikes. A Palestinian woman was also killed by Israeli fire in the same area.

Six people seeking to reach food were also killed and dozens were injured by Israeli gunfire near an aid distribution point in northern Rafah in southern Gaza, medics said.

A medical source said two more people were killed and others injured in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Two other Palestinians, including a child, lost their lives after an Israeli drone hit their home in Nuseirat.

Another Palestinian was killed by army fire targeting a home in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, the source added.

In northern Gaza Strip, three Palestinians, including one child, were killed in separate Israeli strikes in Gaza City, according to a medical source.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 56,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

