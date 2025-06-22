Netanyahu says US attack on Iran’s nuclear sites ‘will change history’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump on Sunday for striking Iran’s nuclear facilities, Anadolu reports.

Netanyahu, in a video message, called Trump’s decision “courageous” and said, “First comes power, then peace.”

“Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history,” he said. “History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime, the world’s most dangerous weapons.”

Trump held a call with Netanyahu following the attack, according to Israeli Channel 14.

The American president announced Saturday that the US military joined Israel in launching military strikes against Iran.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US targeted Iran’s nuclear sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities, according to a report. Fox News cited Trump detailing the attacks to television host Sean Hannity, including 30 Tomahawk missiles fired from submarines.

The Israeli military announced a heightened alert status, suspension of education, bans on gatherings and a halt to non-essential work following the strikes.

