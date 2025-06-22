Saudi Arabia condemns US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, calls for de-escalation

Saudi Arabia has condemned on Sunday US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and urged all parties to exercise restraint and pursue de-escalation to prevent further regional instability, Anadolu reports.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with deep concern the developments in the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States of America,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It reiterated its condemnation of the violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

“The Kingdom underscores the need to exert all possible efforts to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation.”

Saudi Arabia also called on the international community to “intensify its efforts during this highly sensitive period to reach a political solution that would bring an end to the crisis and open a new chapter for achieving security and stability in the region.”

US President Donald Trump said early Sunday that his forces bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

The attacks came as the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

